Search underway for Christchurch man who didn't return from tramp

Search and rescue teams are looking for a Christchurch man who failed to return from a tramp last weekend.

David Jensen. Source: Supplied

David Jensen set out for the tramp on Saturday last week and was due to return on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The 61-year-old was believed to have left the Lake Coleridge area with the intent to tramp through Mungo Pass and come out near Hokitika.

Search and Rescue teams are searching both the West Coast and Canterbury sides of David's intended route today.