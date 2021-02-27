TODAY |

Search underway for Christchurch man who didn't return from tramp

Source:  1 NEWS

Search and rescue teams are looking for a Christchurch man who failed to return from a tramp last weekend.

David Jensen. Source: Supplied

David Jensen set out for the tramp on Saturday last week and was due to return on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The 61-year-old was believed to have left the Lake Coleridge area with the intent to tramp through Mungo Pass and come out near Hokitika.

Search and Rescue teams are searching both the West Coast and Canterbury sides of David's intended route today.

Police are asking the public if they have seen David to get in contact with them.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:24
Auckland KFC worker confirmed as new Covid-19 community case
2
Full video: Jacinda Ardern speaks to media from Auckland, after news latest Covid-19 case worked shift at KFC
3
Jacinda Ardern to receive vaccine ahead of public rollout later this year
4
Auckland's Parnell residents threaten to glamp in protest over Erebus memorial
5
Should cups be stored upwards or downwards? Poll shows Kiwis divided
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:50

Should cups be stored upwards or downwards? Poll shows Kiwis divided

Tech problems, understaffing behind long Healthline wait times
04:09

Americarna car festival star Ray Rook still living life in the fast lane at 96 years old
04:31

Giant salmon breed accidentally found in Tasman fetching skyrocketing prices overseas