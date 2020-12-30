TODAY |

Search underway for 19-year-old man missing from Rhythm and Vines

A search is underway for a 19-year-old man who's been reported missing from the Rhythm and Vines festival in Gisborne.

Police say Fletcher Wong hasn't been seen since walking out of the admissions area of the festival at 2am yesterday, December 29.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and shorts.

Police and search and rescue teams are today searching and making inquiries as to his whereabouts.

If you have seen him or have any information which can help please call 105, quoting file number 201229/8089.

