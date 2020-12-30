Search underway for 19-year-old man missing from Rhythm and Vines

A search is underway for a 19-year-old man who's been reported missing from the Rhythm and Vines festival in Gisborne.

Fletcher Wong. Source: NZ Police.

Police say Fletcher Wong hasn't been seen since walking out of the admissions area of the festival at 2am yesterday, December 29.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and shorts.

Police and search and rescue teams are today searching and making inquiries as to his whereabouts.