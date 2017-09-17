 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


Search for two missing boaties resumes on South Westland coast

share

Source:

1 NEWS

West Coast Police have resumed the search for two boaties who went missing after their fishing boat ran into trouble on Thursday night. 

Debris believed to be from the fishing boat which ran into trouble on Thursday night.

Debris believed to be from the fishing boat which ran into trouble on Thursday night.

Source: New Zealand Police

An improvement in weather conditions has allowed a helicopter to start an aerial search and ground search teams are carrying out a shoreline search this afternoon.

A light plane flying over the water near Jackson Bay spotted some debris and a liferaft on the shoreline and reported it to police around 11.30am yesterday, sparking a helicopter and search teams to be deployed. 

The helicopter found a man from the boat near Teer Creek, about eight kilometres southwest of where the vessel went down, around 2.40pm yesterday. He was transported to Greymouth Hospital in a stable condition. 

Two other people who were on the boat are still missing.

The search for them was suspended last night and resumed this afternoon after weather conditions became more favourable.

The rugged coastline is making the search for missing boaties difficult.

Source: New Zealand Police

Police say the coastline is difficult terrain, due to tides, bluffs, and large boulders.

The vessel has been confirmed as the Wendy J, based in Greymouth, and wreckage is spread over a large area.


Related

West Coast

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Aumua was at it again, scoring a great try in Wellington's 55-14 win over Canterbury.

'Unbelievable!' Wellington's Asafo Aumua embarrasses Canterbury's fullback with ridiculous footwork and speed

00:07
2
New Plymouth's Wind Wand light bore the brunt of a ferocious lightning strike during a thunderstorm tonight.

Watch: Incredible footage of lightning striking New Plymouth art structure

3
1 NEWS

Beauden Barrett and Nehe Milner-Skudder combine for outrageous All Blacks try against Boks

00:19
4
The man who captured dash-cam footage of the incident said the cars behind him weren't so lucky.

Dramatic moment caravan roof blows off just missing cars on Sydney highway

5
There have been delays at Auckland Airport

Plane heading to London is surrounded by police at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport

02:00
The Auckland team is teaching families with a rare genetic disorder how to cook to literally save their lives.

Starship Children's hospital team's vital cooking lessons for Christchurch families

The Auckland team is teaching families with a rare genetic disorder how to cook to literally save their lives.

01:55
The department wants to get more businesses on board with its "release to work" scheme for prisoners.

'Don't hold their past against them' - Prisoner work scheme helping reduce re-offending

Corrections wants to get more businesses on board with its "release to work" scheme for prisoners.

02:04
The manumea which is facing extinction is the closest living relative to the extinct dodo.

Auckland Zoo helps last ditch bid to save Samoa's national bird

The manumea which is facing extinction is the closest living relative to the extinct dodo.


00:20
Lima Sopoaga finished off a great play that started with a huge run by Liernert-Brown.

Relentless All Blacks record crushing win over Springboks after sensational attacking onslaught

The All Blacks thrashed the Springboks at QBE Stadium 57-0 in Albany.

04:03
Twenty-nine people were injured, including a Kiwi, but it could have been much worse.

Watch: 'A bit chaotic' - Kiwi stays on bombed London train rather than join rush to get off

Brian Moore was two carriages down from the bombed one and says people were in a big panic.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 