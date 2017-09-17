Search for two missing boaties resumes on South Westland coast

West Coast Police have resumed the search for two boaties who went missing after their fishing boat ran into trouble on Thursday night.

Debris believed to be from the fishing boat which ran into trouble on Thursday night. Source: New Zealand Police

An improvement in weather conditions has allowed a helicopter to start an aerial search and ground search teams are carrying out a shoreline search this afternoon.

A light plane flying over the water near Jackson Bay spotted some debris and a liferaft on the shoreline and reported it to police around 11.30am yesterday, sparking a helicopter and search teams to be deployed.

The helicopter found a man from the boat near Teer Creek, about eight kilometres southwest of where the vessel went down, around 2.40pm yesterday. He was transported to Greymouth Hospital in a stable condition.

Two other people who were on the boat are still missing.

The search for them was suspended last night and resumed this afternoon after weather conditions became more favourable.

The rugged coastline is making the search for missing boaties difficult. Source: New Zealand Police

Police say the coastline is difficult terrain, due to tides, bluffs, and large boulders.

The vessel has been confirmed as the Wendy J, based in Greymouth, and wreckage is spread over a large area.