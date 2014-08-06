Search for two missing boaties to continue off South Westland coast

Police will continue their search for two boaties who went missing after their fishing boat ran into trouble in the West Coast on Thursday night.

Source: 1 NEWS

A light plane flying over the water near Jackson Bay spotted some debris and a life raft on the shoreline and reported it to police around 11.30am yesterday, sparking a helicopter and search teams to be deployed.

The helicopter found a man from the boat clinging onto a rock at Neils Beach at 2.40pm and was transported to Greymouth Hospital in a stable condition.

Two other people who were on the boat, which is believed to have run into trouble on Thursday night, are still missing.

Search crews will assess weather conditions this morning before recommencing the shoreline search.