Search for two men missing on Nelson fishing trip underway

Two men have failed to return from a fishing trip in Nelson. 

A Search and Rescue operation is underway for the men in Delaware Bay.

The men are in their 50s and 60s police say, and left in a 14ft-long aluminum pontoon dinghy at 8am this morning.

They were expected to return between 1-2pm. 

The Nelson Coastguard and Surf Rescue Nelson are using lights and radar to search for the men.

Police are appealing to the public for anyone who has seen the men between Delaware Bay and Cape Soucis to call 03 546 3840. 

