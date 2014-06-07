Search for two men missing on Nelson fishing trip underway

Two men have failed to return from a fishing trip in Nelson.

A Search and Rescue operation is underway for the men in Delaware Bay.

The men are in their 50s and 60s police say, and left in a 14ft-long aluminum pontoon dinghy at 8am this morning.

They were expected to return between 1-2pm.

The Nelson Coastguard and Surf Rescue Nelson are using lights and radar to search for the men.