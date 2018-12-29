TODAY |

Search for swimmer missing after entering water at West Auckland beach

A swimmer is missing after going into the water at Whatipu Beach at Huia in West Auckland this afternoon.

Police say emergency services were notified at 1.30pm that a swimmer had entered the water and had not come out.

Another swimmer was also out in the water at the same time, but has since returned to shore and is being attended to by emergency services.

A number of local boats, and emergency service vessels out on the water, including the Police helicopter Eagle, looking for the missing swimmer.

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter, which has been involved in the search, says the person who made it to shore was a woman in her twenties, but a male in his teens was unable to be found.

The woman was transported to Waitakere hospital in a moderate condition.

A swimmer had entered the water and had not come out at Whatipu Beach in Huia, West Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

A female swimmer was taken to hospital from Whatipu Beach on Auckland's west coast. Source: 1 NEWS
