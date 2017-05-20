Search for Swedish hunter missing on West Coast to resume tomorrow

The search for a Swedish hunter missing in the West Coast, south of Fox Glacier, is expected to wind down this evening due to difficult terrain, and resume tomorrow.

Hans Christian Tommarck. Source: NZ Police

Hans Christian Tornmarck, 27, went hunting by himself in the isolated Karangarua area just over one week ago and was due out on Wednesday.

Five Police and LandSAR teams scoured the Karangarua Valley, near Fox Glacier today, and have focussed on the upper reaches of Regina Creek this afternoon as weather condition have improved since yesterday.

Based on inquiries, search teams were able to confirm a sighting of Mr Tommarck, helping direct further search efforts.

Search dogs and a helicopter have helped with the search today.

A campsite believed to be that of Mr Tommarck was found, including a sleeping bag and ten.

Tornmarck, who is also known as Christian, is described as tall and wears prescription glasses.

His family in Sweden have been told he is missing and are being kept up to date.