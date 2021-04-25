Search suspended for surfer reportedly caught in rip at Northland beach

A search and rescue effort has been put on hold after the search for a sufer reportedly caught in a rip from a Northland beach this afternoon failed to locate anyone missing.
Ahipara Beach on Foreshore Road. Source: Google Maps
Police say they were alerted to the incident by people on Ahipara Beach at around 2.40pm.
"We don't seem to have anyone outstanding. The search has therefore been put on hold, pending any further information to suggest someone is missing/outstanding," a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.
Surfers, a helicopter, two surf IRBs, a fire appliance and three police units took part in the search.