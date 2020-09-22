TODAY |

Search suspended for missing Clarence woman Melissa Ewings

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have officially suspended the search for missing Clarence woman Melissa Ewings today.

Melissa Ewings. Source: NZ Police

The 31-year-old was reported missing on September 21 after she didn't show at work.

Marlborough Area Prevention Manager Peter Payne said while police are no longer actively searching Ewings, they would review any new information that arises.

"Every missing persons inquiry is treated on a case-by-case basis and a decision about when to suspend a search involves a number of factors, including the areas able to be searched, evidence located and other lines of inquiry being exhausted," Payne said.

"We want to acknowledge how difficult the past few weeks have been for Melissa's family, friends and colleagues and we will continue to keep an open mind as to what has happened to her.

"We also want to thank the search and rescue teams and volunteers that have helped search for Melissa."

Earlier in the month, search and rescue teams reported they had recently located Ewings' cell phone.

At the time Payne said police were maintaining an "open mind" about her disappearance.

New Zealand
Marlborough
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:43
'Sorry sunshine, wrong place' – Winston Peters shuts down American Covid-19 denier at campaign event
2
Homeless man offered a lifeline with job at Lower Hutt Domino's Pizza
3
'She lied to us' - Collins attacks Ardern on campaign trail, challenges Labour leader to sue her
4
Woman's continued Covid-19 quarantine in Rotorua labelled 'a form of torture' by husband
5
Seymour says NZ 'can't do another' lockdown, promises ACT would 'get smarter about Covid-19'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:48

Tax on sugary foods no 'magic cure' for obesity, Judith Collins says
11:09

Seymour says NZ 'can't do another' lockdown, promises ACT would 'get smarter about Covid-19'
09:52

Judith Collins defends senior National MPs' campaign work – 'Absolutely pulling their weight'

Winston Peters returns to Tauranga in final campaign sprint as he fights for political survival