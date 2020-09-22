Search suspended for missing Clarence woman Melissa Ewings

Police have officially suspended the search for missing Clarence woman Melissa Ewings today.

Melissa Ewings. Source: NZ Police

The 31-year-old was reported missing on September 21 after she didn't show at work.

Marlborough Area Prevention Manager Peter Payne said while police are no longer actively searching Ewings, they would review any new information that arises.

"Every missing persons inquiry is treated on a case-by-case basis and a decision about when to suspend a search involves a number of factors, including the areas able to be searched, evidence located and other lines of inquiry being exhausted," Payne said.

"We want to acknowledge how difficult the past few weeks have been for Melissa's family, friends and colleagues and we will continue to keep an open mind as to what has happened to her.

"We also want to thank the search and rescue teams and volunteers that have helped search for Melissa."

Earlier in the month, search and rescue teams reported they had recently located Ewings' cell phone.