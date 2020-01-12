Search suspended for the day for kayaker missing on Lake Ellesmere since yesterday

Search efforts have been suspended for the delay for a man who failed to return from a kayaking trip on Lake Ellesmere near Christchurch.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police said the man was reported overdue about midday yesterday and emergency services launched a search effort.

Searches were called off last night about 9pm and resumed this morning at 9am, before being called off again shortly before 5pm today.

Surf Life Saving NZ and the Waimakariri-Ashley Coastguard are assisting in search efforts.

The man's kayak was found, but he has yet to be located, police say.