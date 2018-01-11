Search for skydiver's body in Lake Wakatipu enters third day

A search for the body of a man missing since he and his skydiving instructor crashed into Lake Wakatipu is set to enter its third day.

The missing man, a foreign national in his 20s, is presumed drowned after the pair plunged into a 250-metre deep section of the lake near Jack's Point on Wednesday afternoon.

Police divers were considering today bringing in sonar equipment to assist as the recovery operation looked to resume.

A search on the water surface has been suspended after an extensive aerial operation failed to find the man.

The company concerned, Queenstown-based NZONE Skydive, has expressed its sympathies and condolences to the missing man's family and friends.

It has suspended skydiving operations at the site and launched an internal review to assess its protocols, but said it hadn't had a similar incident in 25 years of business.

The instructor was plucked from the icy lake after about 20 minutes in the water and was released from hospital on Wednesday night.

According to NZONE, he had completed more than 3000 jumps.

Police say members of the public witnessed the pair's fall and rushed to help.

"The self-tasking of those people contributed to the survival of the jumpmaster," Inspector Olaf Jensen said.

"He was very lucky to be found."

Central Otago helicopter pilot James Ford, who answered the distress call, told NZME he just happened to be in the right place at the time.

"I think anyone would have done the same thing had they been in the same spot I was," he said.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission has begun a probe into the incident.