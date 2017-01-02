Search set to resume for fisherman swept out to sea

A search is due to resume this morning for a fisherman swept out to sea at Lake Ferry on the Wairarapa coast yesterday afternoon.

Police say the fisherman went underwater and did not resurface while attempting to cross the Ruamahanga River mouth at round 2.30pm.

He was wearing fishing waders at the time.

Lake Ferry, Wairarapa. Source: Wikimedia Commons/ Celia WB

Members of the public informed police who launched a search and rescue operation.

Extensive searches by air and boat were undertaken, however, the man was not located.