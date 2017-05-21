Search set to continue as concerns grow for missing Swedish man in remote West Coast bush

The search for missing Swedish national Christian Tommarck is expected to continue today after fears for his safety rose overnight due to sub-zero temperatures.

The 27-year-old went hunting by himself in the isolated Karangarua area, south of Fox Glacier on the West Coast, more than a week ago and was due out last Wednesday.

Four search teams, including Land SAR volunteers, were in the area yesterday and focused on the upper reaches of the Regina Creek with no success.

A sleeping bag and tent were found at his last known campsite Saturday.