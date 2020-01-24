Search resumes for teenager missing in water at Dunedin beach

The search is continuing today for a missing teenager who got into difficulty in the water at a Dunedin beach yesterday.
Police and ambulance services were called to the south end of St Clair Beach at around 4.30pm on Thursday.
A helicopter and surf lifesaving assisted in yesterday's search.
A shoreline search was completed this morning by the police.
The police dive squad are now on scene.
Surf Life Saving NZ, Land search and rescue and Marine search and rescue are also involved with the search.