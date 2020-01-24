TODAY |

Search resumes for teenager missing in water at Dunedin beach

Source:  1 NEWS

The search is continuing today for a missing teenager who got into difficulty in the water at a Dunedin beach yesterday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police and surf lifesavers are looking for a teenager who went missing in the water late yesterday afternoon. Source: 1 NEWS

Police and ambulance services were called to the south end of St Clair Beach at around 4.30pm on Thursday.

A helicopter and surf lifesaving assisted in yesterday's search.

A shoreline search was completed this morning by the police.

The police dive squad are now on scene. 

Surf Life Saving NZ, Land search and rescue and Marine search and rescue are also involved with the search. 

New Zealand
Accidents
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
US couple injured in Whakaari/White Island disaster making 'amazing progress'
2
Dashcam captures truck driver’s terrifying near miss in Waikato as two other trucks barrel towards him
3
Thomas Markle fears the next time Meghan, Harry will see him is when 'he's lowered into the ground'
4
Rafael Nadal kisses Aussie Open ball girl on cheek as apology after wild shot hits her face
5
Airport screening an ineffective method of preventing spread of deadly coronavirus - NZ expert
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:13

Māori leaders agree to meet Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern over Whānau Ora funding

Critically injured White Island tour guide issues heartfelt thank you from hospital

Search underway for man missing in water at Dunedin's St Clair Beach

New Zealand again earns ranking as least corrupt country in the world