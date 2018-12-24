Search resumes for teenage boy who got into difficulty at Waihi Beach two days ago

The search has resumed today for a missing teenage boy who got into difficulty at a popular Bay of Plenty beach two days ago.

Waihi Beach (file picture). Source: istock.com

The boy reportedly got caught in a rip while swimming with friends on Waihi Beach on Friday at around 12.40pm, police said in a statement.

Today's search will again be assisted by Waihi Beach surf lifeguards using inflatable rescue boats and jet skis.



It comes after three people drowned in the last 48 hours, including a young boy.



