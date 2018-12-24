TODAY |

Search resumes for teenage boy who got into difficulty at Waihi Beach two days ago

Source:  1 NEWS

The search has resumed today for a missing teenage boy who got into difficulty at a popular Bay of Plenty beach two days ago.

Waihi Beach (file picture). Source: istock.com

The boy reportedly got caught in a rip while swimming with friends on Waihi Beach on Friday at around 12.40pm, police said in a statement.

Today's search will again be assisted by Waihi Beach surf lifeguards using inflatable rescue boats and jet skis.

It comes after three people drowned in the last 48 hours, including a young boy.




 

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Winning numbers for $35 million Lotto Powerball jackpot revealed
2
Lotto Powerball continues to rise after no one strikes the $35 million jackpot
3
Brandon Smith stars as Māori All Stars beat their Indigenous counterparts
4
Three people killed, child seriously injured after ute crashes into tree in Northland
5
Jennifer Ward-Lealand reflects on her 'never again' Te Reo Māori moment after becoming New Zealander of the Year
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:46

Residents in north Christchurch suburb living in fear of gas explosion from local business
02:12

Iwi to supply water to Northland towns in wake of ongoing drought

00:43

Lotto Powerball continues to rise after no one strikes the $35 million jackpot
02:18

Splore music festival open about drug testing due to changing attitudes