Search resumes for person missing after jet boat capsizes in West Coast

The search for one person who went missing after a jet boat capsized on the West Coast has resumed this morning.



Four jet boats with Surf Rescue personnel on board, and four ground crews are searching the area between the Taramakau bridge and Kumara-Inchbonnie Road, police said.



Two people were on board the jet boat when it overturned around 5km up stream from the Kumara Bridge just before 3pm yesterday.



The second person on board was treated by ambulance at the scene yesterday afternoon.





