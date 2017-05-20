Search resumes for missing Swedish man on West Coast

The search for missing Swedish national Christian Tommarck is continuing today in cold and clear weather.

Hans Christian Tommarck. Source: NZ Police

The 27-year-old went hunting by himself in the isolated Karangarua area, south of Fox Glacier on the West Coast, more than a week ago and was due out last Wednesday.

Four search teams, including Land SAR volunteers, are in the area today and are focusing on the upper reaches of the Regina Creek and Mr Tommarck's last known campsite.

A sleeping bag and tent were found at the campsite yesterday.