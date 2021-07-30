Search resumes for missing Otago teen Caitlin Blanch

The search for missing Otago teenager Caitlin Blanch has resumed today following further analysis of her electronic data.

Caitlin Blanch. Source: NZ Police.

The 17-year-old was last seen hopping off a school bus in Alexandra from her home in Clyde at about 8am on Tuesday.

"We just want to know she is safe. Reach out to us, make contact and let us know you are safe," a spokesperson for the family said in a statement through police yesterday.

"It doesn’t matter who you contact, family or friends, it can be anybody. We just want to know you are safe, that’s all we care about."

A police spokesperson today told the Herald that the search had recommenced "based on further information gathered" relating to "further analysis of electronic data".



A family member confirmed on Facebook today that the search would be continuing.



"SAR were out last night but no sighting of Caitlin. Searches are continuing today. Those that want to help please search your area (out buildings etc.). Keep sharing our post and ask businesses to put up her pictures. Again thanks for the messages and texts," she wrote.

The backpack missing Otago teenager Caitlin Blanch was last seen wearing. Source: Facebook / Nicola Blanch

The physical search for Caitlin invoving police and LandSAR volunteers had been suspended yesterday, but police said they would continue to follow up on lines of inquiry into her whereabouts, including if she has travelled outside of Alexandra.

"We believe Caitlin could be in the greater Otago area or beyond. At this time, there is nothing to suggest there is any foul play," they said.

Missing teen Caitlin. Source: Supplied

"We continue to have regular contact with Caitlin’s family and have advised them of this. They understand that we won't hesitate to initiate further physical searches as new information comes to hand."

Caitlin is described as being of medium build, 175cm tall, and is believed to be wearing a black jacket with fur trim, the beanie as pictured, black jeans, black boots and a dark green jersey.