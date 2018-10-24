Search resumes for man missing after car crashes into Taranaki river

The search for a man who went missing following a crash near the Awakino River, north of New Plymouth, yesterday resumed this morning.

Police were called after a car crashed at a bend on State Highway 3, near the Awakino Tunnel, and went into the Awakino River at around 6.10pm, police said.

A man was reported to have entered the water along with the vehicle.

Another man, who was in the vehicle at the time, escaped before it entered the water and contacted police, they said.

A search and rescue, including a helicopter search, was launched yesterday evening but neither the car or the missing man could be located.