Search resumes for kayaker missing on Lake Ellesmere since yesterday

Search efforts have resumed this morning for a man who failed to return from a kayaking trip on Lake Ellesmere near Christchurch.

Kayak (file picture). Source: istock.com

Police said the man was reported overdue about midday yesterday and emergency services launched a search effort.

Searches were called off last night about 9pm and resumed this morning at 9am.

Surf Life Saving NZ and the Waimakariri-Ashley Coastguard are assisting in search efforts.