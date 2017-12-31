Search resumes for kayaker missing on Lake Ellesmere since yesterday

Search efforts have resumed this morning for a man who failed to return from a kayaking trip on Lake Ellesmere near Christchurch.
Kayak (file picture). Source: istock.com
Police said the man was reported overdue about midday yesterday and emergency services launched a search effort.
Searches were called off last night about 9pm and resumed this morning at 9am.
Surf Life Saving NZ and the Waimakariri-Ashley Coastguard are assisting in search efforts.
Police said they will review the search later today and "decide on the next steps".