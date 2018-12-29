Search resumes for 16-year-old swimmer missing at Auckland beach since yesterday

Police and volunteers are set to resume their search this morning for a 16-year-old who is believed to have drowned yesterday at a West Auckland beach where his family was camping.

Local boaties, fishing vessels and a police helicopter helped comb the sea yesterday near the choppy shores of Whatipu Beach, where two people went into the water around 1pm but only one person came out.

Staff at the campground where the boy’s family was staying called police around 1.30.

The search was called off last night as darkness set in – the boy’s family maintaining a vigil at the shore, waiting for his return.

Whatipu Beach is not patrolled by surf lifesavers, and the entrance to Manukau Harbour is known for its large waves and dangerous currents.

Local iwi are expected to place a rahui on the beach today.