TODAY |

Search to resume tomorrow for person missing at Waihi Beach

Source:  1 NEWS

The search will resume tomorrow for a person who went missing after getting into trouble in the water at Waihi Beach.

Waihi Beach (file picture). Source: istock.com

Emergency services were called to the area at about 12.40pm today.

The person was swimming with a group at the popular Bay of Plenty beach when they got into trouble in the water, police told 1 NEWS.

A search by the Westpac Helicopter wasn't able to find the person, but the coastguard and local lifeguards have been trying to track them down.

The Waihi Beach surf life guards have been using inflatable rescue boats in the ongoing search.

The news of the search comes after three people drowned in the last 24 hours, including a young boy.

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
Crusaders romp to five-try win over Highlanders to earn South Island bragging rights
2
Nelson man whose friend sold family boat to fund cancer treatment dies
3
String of charges laid including statutory rape after 11-year-old gives birth in bathtub
4
IKEA coming to Wellington and Christchurch, as well as Auckland
5
Child dies after being swept out to sea near Napier; third fatal drowning in 24 hours
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:07

Cannabis legislation: More education leads to more support, survey finds
00:29

Papua New Guinea's PM welcomed to New Zealand for first time, meets with Ardern
00:25

Number of fleeing drivers on New Zealand roads at all-time high, new figures show

Police seeking more witnesses after man charged with exposing himself in Napier