Search to resume for missing 14-year-old Christchurch boy

The search for a 14-year-old Christchurch boy who went missing off Sumner Beach yesterday is set to resume this morning.
Police and Emergency Services were called at 3:20pm regarding a water incident.
A Police spokesperson told 1 NEWS the search will get underway today at first light.
They said search and rescue personnel will be assisting.
A Sumner Surf Live Saving Club spokesperson told 1 NEWS yesterday they were searching near Scarborough Heads for the boy.
However, windy conditions had been making the search difficult, the spokesperson said.
As of 6.15pm the search for the boy was scaled down, but initially there was a helicopter and three rescue boats on the water looking for the boy.
