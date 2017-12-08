Search to resume for missing 14-year-old Christchurch boy

The search for a 14-year-old Christchurch boy who went missing off Sumner Beach yesterday is set to resume this morning.

Overlooking Sumner Beach, Christchurch. Source: istock.com

Police and Emergency Services were called at 3:20pm regarding a water incident.

A Police spokesperson told 1 NEWS the search will get underway today at first light.

They said search and rescue personnel will be assisting.

A Sumner Surf Live Saving Club spokesperson told 1 NEWS yesterday they were searching near Scarborough Heads for the boy.

However, windy conditions had been making the search difficult, the spokesperson said.