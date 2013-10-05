Search to resume for man who jumped off boat on Lake Rotoiti

The Police Dive Squad will join the search this morning for a man who is missing after jumping off a boat on Lake Rotoiti.

Source: 1 NEWS

Inspector Ed Van Den Broek says police are now conducting a recovery operation for the 48-year-old who didn't resurface from his jump during a boat trip with his family yesterday.

The alarm was raised just after 2pm, with the Coastguard and a rescue helicopter being deployed to help.

The search effort was suspended about 9pm.

Today teams will be searching the shoreline, and the water.