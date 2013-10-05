Search to resume for man who jumped off boat on Lake Rotoiti

Source:
The Police Dive Squad will join the search this morning for a man who is missing after jumping off a boat on Lake Rotoiti.
Source: 1 NEWS
Inspector Ed Van Den Broek says police are now conducting a recovery operation for the 48-year-old who didn't resurface from his jump during a boat trip with his family yesterday.
The alarm was raised just after 2pm, with the Coastguard and a rescue helicopter being deployed to help.
The search effort was suspended about 9pm.
Today teams will be searching the shoreline, and the water.
The man's family are being supported by other family and friends, Police, Victim Support and locals.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news