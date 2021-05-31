Search ramps up for missing Kiwi surf skier in Brisbane, four days after he vanished

The search for missing New Zealander Jordan Kelly has entered its fourth day, after the 26-year-old went missing off the coast of Brisbane on Saturday.

He was out surf skiing with his friend Jack McDonald at South Passage Bar, a notoriously dangerous patch of water.

McDonald's ski began taking on water and he ended up clinging to Kelly's to stay afloat.

He eventually let go and drifted away.

Speaking to ABC Radio, Brisbane's Water Police Acting Senior Sergeant Mitch Gray said search efforts had ramped up today.

There are now eight vessels, two drones and a helicopter assisting with the search.

“It’s quite a large area. The helicopter is covering the top of Moreton to midway south of North Stradbroke Island, and we have vessels inshore and offshore on either side Moreton Island today,” he said.

Gray said they had yet to find Kelly and a missing paddle.