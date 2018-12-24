Search for person missing at Waihi Beach resumes this morning

The search for a person who went missing yesterday after getting into trouble in the water at Waihi Beach has resumed today.

Waihi Beach (file picture). Source: istock.com

Emergency services were called to the area at about 12.40pm yesterday.

The person was swimming with a group at the popular Bay of Plenty beach when they got into trouble in the water, police told 1 NEWS.

A search by the Westpac Helicopter wasn't able to find the person, but the coastguard and local lifeguards have been trying to track them down.

The Waihi Beach surf life guards have been using inflatable rescue boats in the ongoing search.