Search for person missing after West Coast jet boating accident suspended

A search and rescue operation for missing jet boater, believed to be 29-year-old Daniel McLellan-Skeggs, has been suspended due to conditions on the West Coast river.

The Christchurch man went missing on the Taramakau River, near Kumara on the West Coast after it capsized on Friday.

The boat overturned on Friday afternoon, about 5km up from the Kumara Bridge. Emergency services responded to the incident.

It’s understood two people were onboard. A second person was treated at the scene and then taken to Greymouth hospital with moderate injuries.

The Police National Dive Squad is not actively searching today, nor are any land-based crews, police said in a statement today.