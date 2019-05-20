TODAY |

Search for person missing after West Coast jet boating accident suspended

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
West Coast
Accidents

A search and rescue operation for missing jet boater, believed to be 29-year-old Daniel McLellan-Skeggs, has been suspended due to conditions on the West Coast river.

The Christchurch man went missing on the Taramakau River, near Kumara on the West Coast after it capsized on Friday.

The boat overturned on Friday afternoon, about 5km up from the Kumara Bridge. Emergency services responded to the incident.

It’s understood two people were onboard. A second person was treated at the scene and then taken to Greymouth hospital with moderate injuries.

The Police National Dive Squad is not actively searching today, nor are any land-based crews, police said in a statement today.

The search will be reassessed tomorrow.

South Island river (file picture).
File picture. Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
West Coast
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:41
The brakes were put on the operation a week ago after an oxygen leak was found.
Re-entry into Pike River Mine will happen tomorrow, 1 NEWS understands
2
The Inland Revenue Department is under mounting pressure after a "perfect storm" of problems this week.
Tax refund may be coming your way as IRD rolls out automatic tax assessments
3
Wellington property market hot with buyers looking further afield
4
The northern All Blacks were in camp today with Ben Smith and Owen Franks also at training this morning.
Watch: SBW, Retallick, Dane Coles power through All Blacks training session at Kevin Mealamu's gym
5
The pair tied the knot at Windsor Castle one year ago.
Harry and Meghan release behind the scenes wedding snaps on first anniversary
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Two people suffer serious smoke inhalation in Dunedin building fire
The Inland Revenue Department is under mounting pressure after a "perfect storm" of problems this week.

Tax refund may be coming your way as IRD rolls out automatic tax assessments
00:13
One person was critically injured in the blaze and has been taken to Middlemore Hospital

Man dies after fire at Pukekohe business
1 NEWS

New Zealand-led research could change the way doctors treat asthma