Search for Northland mum missing more than a year reaches critical point, police say

Source:  1 NEWS

Police searching for missing Northland woman Bridget Simmonds say they are are focusing on an area of interest in light of new information received today.

Bridget Simmonds was last seen in February of last year, and police now suspect foul play. Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Simmonds, 43, was reported missing on March 6, 2019.

The mother of two was last seen being dropped off by her mother at the Regent Countdown in Whangārei about midday on February 23 last year.

Police yesterday revealed investigators now believe foul play is involved.

"We have grave concerns that something sinister may have happened to Bridget,” Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton earlier said.

Missing Northland woman Bridget Simmonds. Source: NZ Police
Police are today continuing with their search warrants of properties in the Parakao area, which began yesterday, Mr Clayton said today in a statement.

The 20-hectare property is believed to belong to her ex-partner. 

Officers are now concentrating their efforts on searching a rural area on one of the properties.

Mr Clayton said police have reached a critical point in their investigation.

