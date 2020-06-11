Search for Northland mum missing more than a year reaches critical point, police say

Police searching for missing Northland woman Bridget Simmonds say they are are focusing on an area of interest in light of new information received today.

Ms Simmonds, 43, was reported missing on March 6, 2019.

The mother of two was last seen being dropped off by her mother at the Regent Countdown in Whangārei about midday on February 23 last year.

Police yesterday revealed investigators now believe foul play is involved.



"We have grave concerns that something sinister may have happened to Bridget,” Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton earlier said.

Missing Northland woman Bridget Simmonds. Source: NZ Police

Police are today continuing with their search warrants of properties in the Parakao area, which began yesterday, Mr Clayton said today in a statement.

The 20-hectare property is believed to belong to her ex-partner.

Officers are now concentrating their efforts on searching a rural area on one of the properties.