Search for Northland gunman continues after shot fired at property

A school and early childhood centre were placed on lockdown for a time today following the incident in Ahipara.
Northland

Crime and Justice

02:30
1
Authorities on the South Island’s West Coast are particularly concerned.

UPDATE: Cyclone Gita to potentially bring 7.5 metre waves, snowfall in onslaught set for Tuesday


01:17
2
At 48 per cent, the Labour Party's figures are at its highest level in 15 years, but it comes at the expense of its support partners.

Labour soars to highest level in 15 years in new 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll

00:31
3
The West Coast is bracing itself for the power of Cyclone Gita.

West Coast residents battening down as Cyclone Gita eyes New Zealand with 200mm of rain, huge waves and 140km/h winds

00:27
4
A school and early childhood centre were placed on lockdown for a time today following the incident in Ahipara.

Northland school lockdown lifted as police continue hunt for gunman who fired shots at house

00:50
5
The massive storm is set to slam into the centre of the country tomorrow.

'Prepare as much as you can' – Jacinda Ardern warns Kiwis in firing line of Cyclone Gita to take warnings 'seriously'

01:17
At 48 per cent, the Labour Party's figures are at its highest level in 15 years, but it comes at the expense of its support partners.

Labour soars to highest level in 15 years in new 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll

Labour is at 48 per cent, up nine points on December, while National has slipped three to 43 per cent.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:46
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Gita will take aim at north-western tip of South Island, but Taranaki and Auckland will also be affected

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:50
The massive storm is set to slam into the centre of the country tomorrow.

'Prepare as much as you can' – Jacinda Ardern warns Kiwis in firing line of Cyclone Gita to take warnings 'seriously'

The massive storm is set to slam into the centre of the country tomorrow.

00:48
Police are desperate to find those who carried out the attack at the Westgate Bowling Alley last month.

Watch: Thugs brandishing firearms confront terrified staff at Auckland bowling alley, ransacking cash register

Police are desperate to find those who carried out the attack at the Westgate Bowling Alley last month.


 
