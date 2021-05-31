Search for New Zealander missing off southeast Queensland coast continues

The search for the New Zealander missing off the Queensland coast has continued today.

Jordan Kelly, 26, failed to return on Saturday after he went out surf skiing off Brisbane's coast.

He wound up holding onto his friend Jack McDonald's surf ski after his began to sink.

McDonald told police how his exhausted mate "slipped away" after they spent hours clinging it.

Eight vessels and four jet skis have been called in with search efforts this morning, focusing on the area around Moreton Island, just off the coast of southeastern Queensland.

Kelly's mother, father and brothers have also arrived in Australia to assist.