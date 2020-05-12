Search for mystery backpack key part of investigation as police name man found dead in Wellington bay

Police have today released the name of the man whose body was recovered from Evans Bay in Wellington on Tuesday. They also asked for the public's help locating a backpack the man was carrying prior to his death.

The body was located in the water near the Evans Bay marina. Source: Google.

Joseph Nansen, 45, of Wellington was recovered from the water on after police were notified around 12.40pm that day that his body had been seen near the Evans Bay marina.

However, still missing is a key piece of evidence, a black or dark backpack that Mr Nansen had been carrying before his death.

Police believe the last known sighting of Mr Nansen is the image of a man on a CCTV camera in the area of the Evans Bay yacht club around 11pm on Saturday 2 May.

The footage shows the figure of a man matching Mr Nansen's description. He was alone at the time and carrying the backpack.

“Recovery of this backpack is significant to the investigation, and police would ask anyone who may have picked it up, or if anyone sees a dark backpack discarded in the area, to please contact police,” says detective Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth.



“We are also looking for a number of items of clothing - a light-coloured hoodie, dark leather (or similar) jacket, dark trousers, and dark shoes with white or light-coloured soles.”

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police by calling 105.