Search mounted for woman missing after setting up camp near Hawke's Bay lake

Police are searching for a woman who is missing in the area of Lake Tutira in Hawke's Bay.

Lake Tutira.

The woman, aged in her twenties, had set up camp near the lake and is believed to have gone for a walk but has not been seen since, said Senior Sergeant Kevin Stewart.

It is believed she was dropped off in the lake area yesterday, he said.

Police were notified that the woman was missing around lunchtime today and a search team was deployed around 2pm, and are currently continuing to search the area, Mr Stewart said.

Lake Tutira is about an hour's drive north of Napier.