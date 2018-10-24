TODAY |

Search mounted for family of three missing on hike at Wellington's Days Bay

A search and rescue operation is underway to find a family of three missing on a hike at Wellington's Days Bay.

The three left Lees Grove in Wainuiomata at midday today with the intention of hiking in Days Bay, Constable Dave Nichol of Lower Hutt Police said tonight. 

The 50-year-old man and his two daughters aged 14 and 11 were due to return home at 3.30pm, Mr Nichol said. 

Police were contacted by a concerned family member at 6pm, he said.

As a search is underway and police are asking the public to stay away from the East Harbour Regional Park while police dogs track the group. 

Anyone who has information or knows their whereabouts is asked to contact Police on 04 381 2000 or 105.

