Search for missing West Coast fishermen set to resume today

Weather conditions are likely to determine whether further search efforts will be made for two fishermen missing off the West Coast.

Debris believed to be from the fishing boat which ran into trouble on Thursday night. Source: New Zealand Police

The Greymouth-based fishing vessel 'Wendy J' got into trouble near Smoothwater Bay, near Jackson Bay, on Thursday night.

The alarm was raised mid-morning on Saturday after a light aircraft spotted wreckage on the shore.

A surviving fisherman was found on the beach about 8km south-west of where the vessel went down on Saturday afternoon.

He was taken to Greymouth Hospital.

A search yesterday was interrupted by the weather, and an aerial and ground search in the afternoon could not find the men.

Police say they plan to resume the search on this morning but it will be weather dependent.