Search for missing trampers in Tasman to resume after two days of bad weather hampered efforts

The search for missing two trampers missing in Kahurangi National Park has resumed after being called off for two days due to weather.

A Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopter deployed to help in the search for missing trampers Jessica O’Connor and Dion Reynolds in Kahurangi National Park. Source: NZDF

Dion Reynolds and Jessica O'Connor, who are both 23, have not been seen since May 9. 

This morning, six teams from the New Zealand Defence Force have flown in to search the area, still focused around the Antori River and the coastline. An NZDF NH90 helicopter has also been deployed to help with aerial searching today.

Dion Reynolds and Jessica O’Connor haven’t been seen in more than two weeks. Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement, police said five specialist tracking experts have been brought in from around New Zealand, as well as three search dog teams, to bolster the operation.

"The incident management team continues to grow, with more than 30 police staff and volunteers working on the search operation from a number of different locations," a statement from police said.

Teams entering the bush today are expected to stay in overnight. 

