Search for missing tramper after river crossing attempt in southern Hawke's Bay

A search is underway this morning for a tramper who got into trouble yesterday afternoon while crossing the Makaroro River, near Ruahine Forest Park in southern Hawke's Bay.

Ruahine Forest Park Source: istock.com

The tramper was crossing the river at the bottom of Gold Creek Ridge track.

High river levels and bad weather conditions meant the search had to be delayed until today.

Police, supported by LandSAR volunteers will carry out a ground search in the area.

A helicopter and Fire and Emergency NZ drone will also be used today if conditions allow.

