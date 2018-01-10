Search for missing tandem skydiver on Lake Wakatipu suspended

Source:
A man is still missing after a tandem skydiving incident on Lake Wakatipu in Central Otago.
Police says a co-ordinated water and air search for the missing skydiver was suspended at 4.40pm today and a shoreline search involving LandSAR and Coastguard was due to end at 6.30pm.
Two male sky divers landed in the lake near Jack's Point at 1.42pm today while taking part in a tandem skydive.
One man was recovered from the water and taken to hospital with minor injuries.
WorkSafe have been informed about the incident.
Police say they will make an assessment on the situation at 9am tomorrow.
