Search for missing tandem skydiver on Lake Wakatipu suspended

A man is still missing after a tandem skydiving incident on Lake Wakatipu in Central Otago.

Police says a co-ordinated water and air search for the missing skydiver was suspended at 4.40pm today and a shoreline search involving LandSAR and Coastguard was due to end at 6.30pm.

Two male sky divers landed in the lake near Jack's Point at 1.42pm today while taking part in a tandem skydive.

One man was recovered from the water and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

WorkSafe have been informed about the incident.