 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Search for missing tandem skydiver on Lake Wakatipu suspended

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A man is still missing after a tandem skydiving incident on Lake Wakatipu in Central Otago.

Police says a co-ordinated water and air search for the missing skydiver was suspended at 4.40pm today and a shoreline search involving LandSAR and Coastguard was due to end at 6.30pm.

Two male sky divers landed in the lake near Jack's Point at 1.42pm today while taking part in a tandem skydive.

One person is still missing and another has been rescued after the accident in Otago today.
Source: 1 NEWS

One man was recovered from the water and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

WorkSafe have been informed about the incident.

Police say they will make an assessment on the situation at 9am tomorrow.

Related

Accidents

Dunedin and Otago

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:26
1

Search for missing tandem skydiver on Lake Wakatipu suspended


2
Paku Hil North Island New Zealand

Elderly woman dies in Pauanui water incident

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:20
4
Police confirmed that they found a body while searching for the woman at Haumoana, who was trying to help two kids who were in trouble.

'Our loss is overwhelming' says family of woman who drowned trying to save her children at Hawke's Bay beach

5
Police car generic.

Two teens arrested over fire in elderly Auckland woman's home started after she helped them by giving them glass of water

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Police car generic.

Two teens arrested over fire in elderly Auckland woman's home started after she helped them by giving them glass of water

Police say enquiries are ongoing to identify others allegedly involved.


00:26

Search for missing tandem skydiver on Lake Wakatipu suspended

The other skydiver has been recovered from the water and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

00:20
Police confirmed that they found a body while searching for the woman at Haumoana, who was trying to help two kids who were in trouble.

'Our loss is overwhelming' says family of woman who drowned trying to save her children at Hawke's Bay beach

Police have named the woman as Amy Jenny Brown, aged 35, from Taupo.


02:10
The official holiday period ended this morning and drownings claimed the lives of three people.

'Know your limits' - Water Safety NZ pleads with drowning rescuers to think before they act

It comes after the second fatal incident in a week involving parents attempting to help their own children.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 