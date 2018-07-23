Search for missing pilot and helicopter back underway at Lake Wanaka

The search for a missing pilot and helicopter around Lake Wanaka has resumed.

Matthew Wallis, the son of Warbirds Over Wanaka founder Sir Tim Wallis, was reported overdue from his flight from Wanaka Airport on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Wallis was piloting a Robinson helicopter when it disappeared from Alpine Helicopters' tracking services.



The police national dive squad has been assisting with the search since 8.30am today, a police spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS.

Police are treating the search as a recovery operation.