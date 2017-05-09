 

Search for missing Palmerston North woman called off after body is found

The search for missing Palmerston North woman Chelsea Brunton has been called off following the discovery of a body today at a residential property in the city.

Police believe the body is that of the 21-year-old who went missing while in the care of Palmerston North Hospital.

Chelsea, the mother of a three-year-old girl, was last seen on Saturday, when she was allowed to leave the hospital premises to smoke a cigarette.

The 21-year-old was last seen at Palmerston North Hospital on Saturday.

There are no suspicious circumstances and the death will be referred to the Coroner.

There are grave concerns for Chelsea Brunton who disappeared while in the care of Palmerston North Hospital.
Her family said she had been under 24-hour supervision in the hospital's mental health ward up until the day before she went missing.

Police would like to thank everyone who assisted with the search.

