Search for missing Palmerston North woman called off after body is found

The search for missing Palmerston North woman Chelsea Brunton has been called off following the discovery of a body today at a residential property in the city.
Police believe the body is that of the 21-year-old who went missing while in the care of Palmerston North Hospital.
Chelsea, the mother of a three-year-old girl, was last seen on Saturday, when she was allowed to leave the hospital premises to smoke a cigarette.
There are no suspicious circumstances and the death will be referred to the Coroner.
Her family said she had been under 24-hour supervision in the hospital's mental health ward up until the day before she went missing.
Police would like to thank everyone who assisted with the search.
