Search for missing North Shore woman enters fourth day

The search for a missing Auckland woman continues as police remain unable to find the 73-year-old, who was last seen on Monday.

Patricia Wearn, known as Pat, left her Torbay home for a regular walk around midday Monday after shopping with her husband.

The alarm was raised when she did not return home.

Missing North Shore woman Pat Wearn Source: NZ police

Mrs Wearn, who has Alzheimer's, takes a regular route along Caversham Drive to Lingham Crescent, Glamorgan Drive, Kate Sheppart Avenue and back to Caversham Drive.

North Shore Police Senior Sergeant Adrian Kerin said on Tuesday that members of the public had flooded the Browns Bay station with offers to help.

"Whilst we are very grateful for the assistance, the search will continue with specially trained search and rescue members," he said.

"Our biggest request of the public is that they check their sheds, garages, and places where Mrs Wearn could have gone to seek shelter or rest."