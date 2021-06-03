TODAY |

Search for missing New Zealand man off Queensland coast called off

Source:  1 NEWS

The search for a missing New Zealander off the Queensland coast has been called off.

It’s now been five days since 26-year-old Jordan Kelly disappeared while out paddling with a friend. Source: Breakfast

It's been five days since Jordan Kelly, 26, disappeared while out paddling with his friend, Jack McDonald, off North Stradbroke Island.

Authorities in Australia have been told they got into trouble when McDonald's surf ski took on water, with the pair using Jordan’s to keep afloat for several hours before they were separated.

McDonald told police how his exhausted friend "slipped away" after they spent hours clinging to the surf ski.

Jordan’s sister, Danielle Brittain, said on social media that it was with a heavy heart that the family had made the decision to end the search.

"This has been a difficult decision and it will be incredibly tough to leave him, but Rachel and our family, have found comfort and are at peace that he has found his resting place where he loved to be the most, and what a beautiful spot he chose," she wrote. 

"Thanks to all of Jordan's family and friends for all your messages and support. Stradbroke Island will forever be a special place for us all." 

New Zealand
Australia
