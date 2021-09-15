Search for missing man, three children into fifth day

Police have ruled out a link to one of the motorcycles recently owned by Tom Philips as search efforts for him and his three kids continues into a fifth day.

Clockwise from left: Tom Phillips, Jayda, Maverick and Ember. Source: 1 NEWS

After exhausting efforts at sea over the past few days, attention has now shifted to the surrounding forest areas along the coastline near Marokopa in Waikato.

Philips, 34, and his children: 8-year-old Jayda, her 6-year-old brother Maverick-Callum and five-year-old sister Ember, haven't been seen since Saturday, September 11.

The four were last seen near the small coastal community of Marokopa, west of Te Kuiti, and about two hours drive from Hamilton.

Police are asking for members of the public wanting to assist with the search to stay on shore only at Marokopa and Kiritehere.

"We understand people want to help, however the search area is extremely challenging and we don't want a situation where people become injured or trapped, causing another search or rescue incident," Waikato West Area Commander Will Loughrin said.

On Friday, police issued a public appeal to track down a 2004 Honda XR400 motorcycle and a 2019 Honda CRF50 motorcycle.

While they have ruled out any links to the 2004 Honda, they are still looking for the other bike.

Police are also looking to speak with the group of people who interacted with Tom Philips' ute while on the beach in Marokopa.

"This continues to be an important line of inquiry for police and we strongly encourage anyone who may have had any direct interaction with the vehicle and have not yet spoken to police to get in touch as soon as possible," Loughrin said.

If people searching the area find anything of interest, they're asked to take photos of the location where the object was found.

"Police would rather have the opportunity to review all items located and then discount them if they are not of significance," Loughrin added.