Search for missing man to resume tomorrow, after his abandoned boat was found on Canterbury lake

The search for a missing Ashburton man will continue again tomorrow after he was unable to be located this afternoon.

Mr Agnew's yacht, Solar Heat.

Source: NZ Police

Search and Rescue teams, the Coastguard, volunteers, family and friends failed to find George Agnew after searching Lake Benmore all day today.

The 66-year-old was reported missing after failing to return home from a camping trip in the Haldon Arm Reserve in Canterbury on Saturday.

He last made contact with his family around noon on Tuesday 21 November but has not been heard from since.

Mr Agnew's 25-foot yacht, Solar Heat, was found abandoned on Lake Benmore 14 kilometres away this morning.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Agnew or his yacht is urged to contact Timaru Police on 03 687 9808.

Christchurch and Canterbury

