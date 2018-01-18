 

Search for missing Hamilton man suspended

The search for missing Hamilton man Raymond Stirling has been called off.

Raymond Stirling's family are desperate to find him.

Raymond Stirling.

Police say extensive searches had been made for the 84-year-old grandfather who went missing 11 days ago.

Searche were carried out in the Halcione Close area where he was last seen, surrounding suburbs and the Waikato River has failed to locate Mr Raymond.

Police say they have notified Mr Stirling's family who have been tirelessly searching alongside volunteers to found him.

The matter has been referred to the Coroner.

