Search for missing fisherman near Waihi called off

The search for a fisherman missing after a boat capsized near Waihi on Monday night has been called off.

Police have now released the name of the 24-year-old Rotorua man.

He was Jason Elijah Shane Manuka Lines.

Despite an extensive police-led search he has not been located.

Search teams, including the Police National Dive Squad and Royal New Zealand Navy are today completing their search of the area, a statement said.

Police will continue to assess new information as it comes to hand.

The group's 14-foot aluminum boat overturned off Bowentown Harbour.