Search for missing fisherman near Waihi called off

The search for a fisherman missing after a boat capsized near Waihi on Monday night has been called off.
Police have now released the name of the 24-year-old Rotorua man.
He was Jason Elijah Shane Manuka Lines.
Despite an extensive police-led search he has not been located.
Search teams, including the Police National Dive Squad and Royal New Zealand Navy are today completing their search of the area, a statement said.
Police will continue to assess new information as it comes to hand.
The group's 14-foot aluminum boat overturned off Bowentown Harbour.
A 28-year-old man and 10-year-old boy survived the incident and were found by another fisherman.
