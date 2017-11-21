 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Search for missing fisherman near Waihi called off

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The search for a fisherman missing after a boat capsized near Waihi on Monday night has been called off.

Two people miraculously survived being thrown into the water, but a 24-year-old hasn't been seen since.
Source: 1 NEWS

Police have now released the name of the 24-year-old Rotorua man.

He was Jason Elijah Shane Manuka Lines.

Despite an extensive police-led search he has not been located.

Search teams, including the Police National Dive Squad and Royal New Zealand Navy are today completing their search of the area, a statement said.

A Bay of Plenty man is still missing after the accident last night.
Source: 1 NEWS

Police will continue to assess new information as it comes to hand.

The group's 14-foot aluminum boat overturned off Bowentown Harbour.

A 28-year-old man and 10-year-old boy survived the incident and were found by another fisherman. 

Related

Accidents

01:53
A Bay of Plenty man is still missing after the accident last night.

Pair found alive after fishing boat upturned in Waihi 'extremely lucky' to survive, search continues for missing man

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:17
1
The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final between Tonga and England.

Watch: 'He was all in tears' - pop star Dinah Jane on singing Tongan national anthem to proud grandfather

00:50
2
Taumalolo has had an outstanding tournament so far at this year's RLWC.

Tonga's Jason Taumalolo chipper in reggae-inspired training session before England showdown

00:32
3
South African prosecutors say the six year jail sentence for murder has resulted in an injustice.

Oscar Pistorius has sentence for murdering girlfriend more than doubled to over 13 years

00:47
4
These supporters were keen to show their support ahead of Tonga's semi-final with England tomorrow night.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga fever hits Tauranga as hundreds of passionate fans stop traffic

01:30
5
Kristian Woolf said the energy in the squad has been unbelievable.

Can they do it? Upbeat coach says Mate Ma'a Tonga ready to cause huge boil-over against England in team's biggest match ever

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:17
The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final between Tonga and England.

Watch: 'He was all in tears' - pop star Dinah Jane on singing Tongan national anthem to proud grandfather

The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem in public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final.


02:29
Mother-of-three Angela Cuming took to Twitter to express her outrage at a lewd joke sent to her by Hamilton City Councillor Mark Bunting.

'I misjudged badly' - Hamilton City Councillor resigns from local committee after sending woman link to sexually offensive video

The video contained a crass, sexually explicit message in reference to her last name.

13:53
Visiting Stanford University lecturer predicts driverless cars will be on our roads in just 4 years.

Futurist predicts driverless cars by 2021

Visiting Stanford University lecturer predicts driverless cars will be on our roads in just 4 years.

31:54
The 1 NEWS political team says the PM's push on Manus Island wasn't her finest hour.

Video podcast: 'She made some mistakes' - Corin and crew run the rule over Jacinda's first overseas trip - did she measure up?

The 1 NEWS political team say the PM's push on Manus Island wasn't her finest hour.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 