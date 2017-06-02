 

Search for missing Christchurch man Michael McGrath to be focused on Canterbury landfill

As the search for missing Christchurch man Michael McGrath enters its third week, police say they will now focus on a landfill in Canterbury. 

The brother of Michael McGrath has gone public with his family's torment.

Mr McGrath was reported missing on May 23 and police say they have grave concerns for his wellbeing.

Police said today next week's search effort will be focused on the Kate Valley landfill in Waipara. 

Police have searched both land and water for Mr McGrath, including forensic examinations of a number of properties and vehicles of interest in the Halswell area and on Checketts Avenue. 

The police national dive squad also joined the search yesterday. 

Over 100 people have been involved across various phases of the search. 

On Tuesday, police released CCTV images of Mr McGrath taken at Halswell New World on Friday May 19 at 12.38pm. 

Police say the clothes he's wearing in the images are similar to what Mr McGrath may have been last observed in before he was reported missing. 

Police also released photos of his blue bike and white bike helmet in the hope that someone has seen him on it. 

Bicycle of missing Christchurch man Michael McGrath.

They also appealed to the public to come forward if they had any sightings of Mr McGrath or his car, a blue 1994 Subaru Legacy station wagon, over the dates of May 20, 21, and 22.

Bicycle helmet of missing Christchurch man Michael McGrath.

Police say the focus of the investigation remains on finding Mr McGrath or any evidence relating to his whereabouts.

Anyone who may have CCTV footage or information in relation to Mr McGrath's disappearance is asked to call Christchurch Central Police Station. 

There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.

'She was faced with a choice of a long slow death or assistance to die'

The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.

The position comes as Britain's PM calls on her nation's allies to stop terrorists being able to communicate freely online.

