 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Search for missing Canterbury woman stopped this afternoon due to toll of heat on search teams

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The search for missing 20-year-old Canterbury girl Emma Beattie was stopped at 4:30pm today due to the toll the heat was having on search groups.

Ms Beattie has not been in contact with friends or family since she left her Fernside home at 11pm Friday, just outside the town of Rangiora, 30 kilometres north of Christchurch.

Emma Beattie has not been in contact with friends or family since she left her Fernside home at 11pm yesterday.

Source: NZ Police

Canterbury Land Search And Rescue's Paul Spencer, who is leading the search effort, told 1 NEWS at 2:30pm today the search for Ms Beattie will only continue for another two hours because the heat is starting to affect the 24 people out searching for her.

The teams were looking for Ms Beattie in an area of the Ashley River, upstream from the nearby racecourse.

Police say they believe Ms Beattie may have been in the Ashley River area yesterday.

Police are urging anyone who was at Ashley River yesterday and may have seen her to contact police.

Ms Beattie has long blonde hair, and may be wearing a pair of orange and black Nike sneakers.

She may also be carrying a brown backpack with rope straps.

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Search for missing Canterbury woman stopped this afternoon due to toll of heat on search teams

02:10
2
The Kiwi forward is having a close shave to raise $100,000 for the charity of his good mate Kevin Carr with pancreatic cancer.

All Black Sam Whitelock 'feeling lighter already' after shaving famous shaggy locks to raise $100K for friend with terminal cancer

3

Teenage girl in serious condition after drowning incident in Hawke's Bay

4
The National Party education spokesperson accepted there were shortages in certain geographical areas and subjects.

National's Nikki Kaye says Labour leaving hundreds of parents in limbo: 'This is one of the largest school reorganisations'

5

One dead, six injured following serious crash outside Tauranga

00:50
After a massive build up to the Ford Trophy match in Rangiora, the NZ-Born England all-rounder was stunned by Anaru Kitchen.

Watch: The moment Ben Stokes is bowled out for just two runs by elated Otago spinner in Canterbury debut

After a massive build up to the Ford Trophy match in Rangiora, the NZ-Born England all-rounder was stunned by Anaru Kitchen.

02:23

Watch: 'There will be no more sitting on the couch' – Shane Jones goes full throttle on work-for-the-dole scheme

The Regional Economic Development Minister says there will be four projects announced before Christmas.

01:58
A fire has ripped through a West Auckland primary school overnight, and police say the movement of the fire was unusual.

'It appears suspicious' – Police investigating blaze at West Auckland primary school as deliberate

Fire crews were called to Green Bay Primary School around 4.30am today, as a blaze ripped through a classroom.


00:28
The English actress spoke to US talk show host Stephen Colbert about coming to New Zealand for the first time at the age of 17.

Watch: 'Isn't it just the most incredible place' – Kate Winslet, Stephen Colbert gush over New Zealand

Winslet fell in love with NZ while filming Peter Jackson's Heavenly Creatures.


00:56
The animal shelter pup caught on camera trying to escape has become an instant internet hit.

Busted! Little puppy caught on camera trying to escape kennel

The animal shelter pup caught on camera trying to escape has become an instant internet hit.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 