Search for missing Canterbury woman Emma Beattie resumes in tough terrain as teams battle another scorching hot day

The search for missing Rangiora woman Emma Beattie resumed today in sweltering heat across difficult, gorse-covered terrain.

Police said the search will be based around the Ashley River after the search was suspended at 4.30pm yesterday due to heat affecting the search party.

The 20-year-old was last seen on Friday night, she has not been in contact with friends or family since.

She was last seen at her home in Fernside around 11pm just outside the town of Rangiora, 30km north of Christchurch.

Emma has long blonde hair, is about 5'7" and is believed to be wearing orange and black Nike shoes.

She may also be carrying a small brown backpack with cream-coloured rope straps and may have had some Beats headphones with her.

The terrain being searched is very difficult to traverse, with widespread gorse and blackberry across the river bed.