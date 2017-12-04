 

Search for missing Canterbury woman Emma Beattie to resume this morning

The search for missing Rangiora woman Emma Beattie will resume from 8am today.

The search for Emma, 20, was suspended yesterday due to soaring temperatures.
Police said the search will be based around the Ashley River. 

The search was suspended at 4.30pm yesterday, due to heat affecting the search party. 

Another 26 degree day is forecast today. 

The 20-year-old was last seen on Friday night, she has not been in contact with friends or family since.

She was last seen at her home in Fernside around 11pm, just outside the town of Rangiora, 30 kilometres north of Christchurch.

Emma has long blonde hair, and is believed to be wearing orange and black Nike shoes.

She may also be carrying a small brown backpack with cream coloured rope straps.

