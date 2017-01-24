Search for missing boatie on Kapiti Coast suspended for the day

The search for a man missing from a small inflatable boat which capsized near the Otaki River on the Kapiti Coast yesterday afternoon has been suspended.

A man's body was recovered yesterday afternoon and an extensive search has been underway again this morning for the second man, who is in his 30s.

Police and search crews look for a man missing in Otaki River. Source: 1 NEWS

Police have suspended the air and water search today at Otaki Beach, Acting Area Commander Inspector Dave White said in a statement released at about 3.45pm.

There will be a limited on-going search of the shoreline continuing at low tide for the next few days, with the use of 4WDs, Mr White said.

Police are providing ongoing support to the family of the local man found yesterday afternoon, he added.

"We are in close contact with the family of the second man, who we believe is still in the water."

Police have thanked Surf Lifesaving, the Coastguard and all Search and Rescue workers for their ongoing efforts with the search.

Earlier, police revealed the two men were not wearing lifejackets.

Search and Rescue coordinator Bill Nicholson said they are having to be "realistic" that the search is turning into a recovery operation.